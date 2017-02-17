This Surprisingly Moving Short Will Change The Way You Look At Zombies

WHO: Denmark-based studio The Animation Workshop

WHY WE CARE: Set in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak, Less Than Human follows a news reporter sent to cover a recent attack on a security guard at a detention camp where cured zombies have been relocated. In the middle of his story, the reporter and his cameraman happen upon two zombie roommates who have very different perspectives on their fate.

It’s rare for films or TV shows to think beyond the tropes we’ve come to accept about zombies. Every so often something more nuanced like Maggie or Santa Clarita Diet blips on the radar, but what Less Than Human does so well is construct a world in which the guts and gore are over–the fear now is how to deal with those former agents of destruction. Not to get too think piece-y about it, but Less Than Human really is a touching allegory to modern-day discrimination.