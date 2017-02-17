The “Master Manipulator” Of The Watergate Coverup Is Feeling Déjà Vu

A clumsy crime that could unravel a giant conspiracy. A paranoid president who lashes out at the media and expresses deep distrust of the intelligence agencies. A top official accused of lying to federal agents. A cover-up that could be worse than the crime. And angry Democrats demanding: “What did the president know? And when did he know it?”

This week’s headlines are giving John Dean a lot of déjà vu. The former White House counsel to President Nixon who went to jail for his part in the Watergate scandal—the FBI called Dean the “master manipulator of the cover-up”—is now 78 and not getting much sleep these days. Reached at home in Beverly Hills, Dean told Fast Company that the scandal surrounding the resignation of President Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and the Trump campaign’s communications with Russian officials is on the verge of becoming Watergate 2.0.

While discussing his thoughts, Dean paused to read a news alert from the Washington Post about Flynn lying to the FBI about his conversations. He nervously laughed, talked about his fear of the damage that Trump could do to the presidency, and expressed his amazement at how social media and the 24/7 news cycle has turned this scandal into a black hole that swallows up time. The only question he couldn’t answer? Who in Trump’s administration would fill the role played by Dean during Watergate—becoming a witness for the prosecution and spilling the beans on the scandal?

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Fast Company: So, reading the headlines and watching CNN today, what’s your reaction?

John Dean: That [Trump] press conference was pretty amazing. My first presidential press conference, I was still an undergrad. It was an Eisenhower press conference, very dignified, everyone was very nice. There were no rants. And I’ve either watched or been in the room for hundreds of them. And I’ve never seen anything as classless as this one. What troubles me is that Trump’s dragging down the high office he holds. It’s like he doesn’t care.

Everyone is making the Watergate comparison – does that make sense to you?

There is certainly the hint of it there, not quite to Watergate 2.0 yet but it could happen. As we’re talking, I noticed before I sat down that the Post broke the story that Flynn lied to the FBI. Obviously the NYT got a whiff of that. I tweeted about that. U.S. Code 18 USC 1001 which prohibits making false statements to federal officials. That’s a statute you don’t want to violate. I learned about it there during Watergate. It’s unpleasant to be on the wrong side of that.

Some are even saying that this could eventually lead to impeachment.

I don’t think he’ll be impeached. I think the president is safe as long as the Republicans control the House and Senate. Nixon would not have been impeached if he had Republicans controlling both houses of Congress. Parties have a very high tolerance for misconduct by members of their party. But the question remains what happens in 2018. If Republicans lose control [in those midterm elections], then his presidency could be over. As long as he’s there signing into law things they want–like allowing crazy people to have handguns, as long as he doesn’t bother them, he’ll be safe. Or if he does something so outrageous–like if he’s been compromised by the Russians, for example, and it’s much more serious than his conversation on the bus with Billy Bush, if he’s seriously compromised by the Russians, then this could get very serious.