Instead of a Retail Flagship Store, Yeti Decided to Build A Brand Museum. Here’s Why.

Yeti makes coolers. They’re very good coolers–they can keep ice for longer than the competition, they’re very sturdy, they can survive being mauled by a bear (a valid concern if you’re the sort of person who takes a cooler into the wilderness for a long enough time to need a Yeti)–but ultimately, they’re still just coolers. Which means that when it comes to furthering the connection the brand has to its customer base, Yeti tends to go hard.

To that end, they have an in-house content team that tells outdoor stories through film, text, and photos. They accessorize their coolers with hats, t-shirts, and other gear that lets fans show off their commitment to the outdoors via osmosis. And, when it came time to launch their first retail store, the goal was less “find a way to sell a lot of coolers to people who come inside” and more “create a permanent brand activation that allows people to interact with Yeti in ways that they’ll hopefully take with them in the future.”

That flagship store opens in Austin, Texas–Yeti’s hometown–on February 23. The store is located in an historic building just south of the city’s South Congress Bridge (the building was the only one on the block to survive a 1935 flood, a fact that the store honors by marking the high-water line throughout the store). And while you can buy a cooler there, the space was created with that being a secondary–or maybe even tertiary–goal.

“It’s meant to be much more of an immersive Yeti experience-it’s our version of Disneyland–than it is to be a transactional space,” explains Corey Maynard, Yeti’s Vice President of Marketing. “Yes, we’re selling coolers, and you can get drinkware and shirts and hats and stuff, but it was much more important to us that people could have fun with the Yeti brand and see it brought to life in the three-dimensional world than just be a place that’s driven by transaction.”

To accomplish that, Yeti didn’t tap an architecture or retail design firm to build them a cool store–rather, they turned to the brand’s longtime agency, McGarrah Jessee, to curate the shop.

What they came up with very much feels like a museum, complete with a variety of displays and marquee exhibits. It’s kind of a tiny natural history museum. There’s a boating exhibit, featuring a skiff built by angler fisherman Flip Pallot to navigate the shallow waters of Florida’s Hells Bay. The boat is on display, sitting in a resin replica of the muddy water of the everglades, complete with taxidermy redfish, stingrays, brown shrimp, blue crabs, and more. The BBQ exhibit features the backyard BBQ pit of legendary Austin pitmaster Aaron Franklin, along with a display that tells the story of Franklin’s own quest for smoked meat perfection. The “Yeti Vs.” exhibit includes a video of a Yeti cooler being dropped from great heights, exploded, and set on fire–as well as the cooler that survived (more or less) the experience. At the entry to the building, a 1989 BJ74 Land Cruiser that tracked the 148 miles of Arizona’s El Camino Del Diablo sits parked next to a national parks-looking sign display that tells its story.

That approach folds into the retail displays, too. The display for the Tundra–Yeti’s signature cooler–features half of a pickup truck, so visitors can get a feel for how much space a cooler takes up in a truck bed, and what it’s like to lift it up and put it in there. The Rambler display, which shows off the brand’s drink ware, is housed in a giant replica of what you’d see if you cut a Rambler mug in half. That sits right in front of the stage, which is set up for live music and presentations, with a custom-made neon display from Austin artist Evan Voyles. Also, there’s a giant taxidermy bear right in the store.