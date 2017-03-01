Office Etiquette Tips From “My Brother, My Brother, And Me” You Probably Shouldn’t Take

Griffin is 1/3 of the McElroy Brothers, a trio of loquacious West Virginia-born goofballs who oversee what some might describe as too many podcasts. The one they are most known for is the eponymous My Brother, My Brother and Me, a show where the McElroys dole out advice that is not likely to help anyone sort their life out. Odds are it will veer a little on the illegal side, meander hilariously off-topic for a long-time and then wrap up with a tweetable bon mot or two. Lately, however, the brothers have been in dire need of some non-comedic advice themselves. They needed to learn how to turn their flagship podcast into a TV show.

When the McElroys first began meeting with networks and platforms—before ending up with Seeso–there were a lot of decisions that needed making. They had to figure out how the show could be more visual than the podcast, and more active. Basically, they needed to find a way for it to not be three dudes sitting at a desk having a conversation.



“There was this push and pull where we were like, ‘What if it’s just us talking and people watch that for 25 minutes?’” Justin McElroy says. “And they would say like, ‘What if, instead, you guys lived in a haunted amusement park?’”



It’s an exaggeration, but not by much. One of the networks suggested the McElroys pursue a scripted sitcom where one of them is married, one is dating, and one is single, and they all live together.

“That is literally the plot of Full House,” Travis McElroy notes.

The three ended up going in a much simpler direction, one that won’t in any way sully the legacy of Uncle Jesse, DJ Tanner, and the gang. The Seeso version of the show takes the spirit of the podcast—three funny brothers flailing at problem-solving—and gives it a visual context injected with a dose of hometown flair. The show is set partly in a garage, with the McElroys talking through a fan-submitted question, and partly in the colorful town of Huntington, West Virginia, which they’ve been describing on their podcast since its inception in 2010. Whereas on the show, they could only describe their unorthodox approach to tackling a problem, now they can just show themselves attempting to do it. Being on a television show gives them a lot more freedom overall, but it’s not without its limitations.



“On the podcast, we have to wander around a lot until we find something funny,” Justin says. “And when you’re shooting a show, it just can’t be paced that way. You can’t watch three grown men talk to each other until they find something funny to say.”



Luckily, the three are pros at finding funny things to say by now, and although legally they have to tell people not to take their advice, it’s not all bad advice.



“If you take our advice and it works, it’s good advice. If you take it and it doesn’t work, it’s bad advice,” Travis says.



There aren’t a lot of subjects the McElroys haven’t covered at some point in the last seven years. Dating questions and roommate questions are especially frequent topics of inquiry. Co.Create wanted to test the new TV stars’ mettle, however, by asking them for advice on some work-life dilemmas despite the fact that neither of them has worked in an office in years.

Travis: I’ll tell you a secret: You don’t have to talk about politics. You can talk about baseball teams.