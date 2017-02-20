These Freelancers Ditched Higher Pay To Go Solo (And They Don’t Regret It)

Charlie Pabst is a graphic designer. Before going freelance, he had a full-time day job where he designed coffee shops all around the world. But each night, Pabst would come home and mock up logos and websites for fictional companies. At first, it was just a creative outlet. Then he started posting some of his designs online.

The initial response was positive. For the first time, he says, “in the back of my mind I thought maybe I could actually make a go of it.” Pabst started hunting around for freelance work and eventually got hired to design a book cover for a connected client. The client was pleased, and promoted Pabst’s work on his website, which reaches a few hundred thousand people.

Many are taking up side gigs because they need to and not because they want to, [but] it’s clear that money is far from the only motivator.

It jump-started Pabst’s freelance career. He quit his job, accepting lower pay at first in exchange for freedom and flexibility.

In that, Pabst is hardly alone. According to the latest data by Upwork and the Freelancers Union, the were some 55 million gig workers in the U.S. alone, accounting for 35% of the national workforce, up 2 million from 2015. Out of nearly 1,000 freelancers my company, Workplace Trends, interviewed last year, 89% had a full-time job before they started freelancing, while only 10% plan to go back to full-time work within the next four years–and that’s even though a solid 26% found themselves forced into gig work involuntarily, through layoffs or insufficient income. The typical gig worker has five or fewer clients, works fewer than 40 hours a week, and usually works on contracts of one to five months.

In short, freelancing is popular, and even if many are taking up side gigs because they need to and not because they want to, it’s clear that money is far from the only motivator. In fact, traditional employers should take note: The lifestyle perks are often so appealing that many will forgo income stability, benefits, and even higher pay overall in exchange for the freedom and flexibility they aren’t finding at desk jobs.

Through multiple online surveys and direct conversations with freelancers, this autonomy is the top recurring theme. People become–and then remain–full-time freelancers mainly because they want to work when and where they want, and on a diverse set of projects that align with their values and passions.

Take Stefanie O’Connell, a personal finance writer, who spoke with me while freelancing from the mountains of Colombia. She’s more than willing to work weird hours sometimes as long as that lets her travel. She says she’s become a pro at shifting her lifestyle to accommodate clients’ needs on the fly.