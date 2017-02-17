From Shortening Your Workweek To Better Resumes: This Week's Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned how some of the most productive people free up their Fridays, which resume buzzwords no longer stand out to recruiters, and how Trump's immigration ban may hurt victims of human trafficking.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of February 12:

Your company may not be one of the lucky few that have switched to four-day workweeks lately. But there’s nothing stopping you from reorganizing your own weekly workload. This week The Muse’s Kat Boogaard explains how some people are figuring that out on their own.

You’re "hardworking," sure, but so is everybody else—or so they claim. Here’s a hit list of trite, overused, meaningless terms that aren’t doing your resume any favors.

There are a number of factors behind the high rates of employee turnover and perennially low "engagement" rates Gallup has been tracking for years. But one issue couldn’t be easier to fix on a person-to-person basis: communication.

Of the many unintended consequences of the Trump administration’s recent immigration ban that is currently stalled in the courts, one is especially troubling: Trafficking victims and their families may be barred from accessing crucial resources.

Struggling with work-life balance, many working parents try not to talk about their jobs at home. But one solopreneur says she’s grateful her own parents never drew that line in the sand. "From my mom, I learned what it was like to be a woman in a male-dominated industry and how to handle myself," among other things, writes Kristi A. Dosh. Here’s what else she picked up as a kid.