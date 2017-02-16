Test How Well You Know The Web’s Most Annoying UI

Any Apple user knows, the slightest glimpse of the spinning beachball of death–the icon that tells you OS X is busy–will tighten your stomach, shifting your body into survival mode, even as it slouches in an Aeron chair. “This could be a three-second wait, or it could be the END OF DAYS,” warns your upper GI tract as you wait for that mistakenly tapped iTunes icon to load.

But watch this animation Analogue Loaders by Raphael Vangelis–spotted by Quipsologies–and you might feel differently about the dreaded loading animations in your life. Vangelis spent a year and a half, armed with a 3D printer and a camera, to create claymation-esque stop motion versions of various loading icons.

You’ll spot recognizable icons like the beach ball along with at least half a dozen contributions from Google. What’s remarkable is how many items in this two-minute short are familiar but not quite placeable. (If you want to put your own naming skills to the test, watch it through, then scroll down on this page for a complete list of apps and platforms to check how you did.)

Ultimately, Raphael has created a nice little PR campaign for these loathed bits of interface. You can’t hate something that spends its entire existence trying to entertain you for a few seconds at a time. Of course, just try not to think about it too hard, or you may realize that many loading animations these days are actually just psychological tricks to make you think that some web service is working really hard on your behalf. Because, especially in the cloud, many calculations happen in milliseconds.

Now scroll down for the solutions!

