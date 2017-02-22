Are Co-CEOs A Great Idea Or A Total Disaster?

No matter how many capable advisers you have around you, being the CEO of a growing company is a big job that requires many skill sets. So why not divide the responsibility and put co-CEOs in charge?

But two heads aren’t always better than one. A George Washington University study explored whether co-CEOs were the answer to the high failure rates of second-generation, family-owned businesses. (The answer: sometimes.) But David Martin, founder of leadership consulting firm David Martin & Company, says having two people in a role where there is typically one decision maker “almost never works.” When two people are working in a fast-paced environment and need to make decisions quickly, having to check in with another person can make an organization less nimble.

Still, those who do it well find it brings benefits to the organization. In order to give co-CEO roles the best opportunity at success, here are five essentials to keep in mind.

Karen Kimsey-House and John Vercelli have shared the leadership of Coaches Training Institute (CTI) since 2015. Since its founding in 1992, CTI has had both singular and co-leadership, so it isn’t an unfamiliar dynamic to employees. Still, Kimsey-House and Vercelli were certain that they needed both of their skill sets to grow the organization. “We just find that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts,” says Kimsey-House.

There has to be a big reason for co-leadership to make sense for a company, says strategy consultant Allan Cohen, a management professor at Babson College. Co-CEOs understand that one person doesn’t have all the answers. One leader may bring a particular skill set to the table or can manage a part or region of the company better than the other can. But it has to be clear why co-managing is being done in order for it to be effective, he says. “[It] doesn’t work very well if they are overly competitive and do not know how to work to their individual strengths or complement each other appropriately,” he adds.

One of the first things that needs to be done is a division of responsibilities, says management coach Rhett Power, author of The Entrepreneur’s Book of Actions. The relationship won’t work if toes are regularly being stepped on. Determine the areas in which each has the final say, and put it in writing, which can be referred to if conflict arises.

It’s also important to decide how worst-case scenarios will be handled. What will happen if there is a serious disagreement about an important company decision? Will there be a board of advisers or other entity that will help resolve it? Who will have the final say if an agreement can’t be made? And what will happen if co-leadership is no longer right for the company?