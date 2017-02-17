Six Female Execs On The Early Career Advice They Wish They’d Gotten

It’s easy to assume that the most successful people are expert planners who knew exactly where they wanted to be at each point in their career.

That’s rarely the case. Much more often, those folks were simply open to new opportunities from the very beginning–they took chances and learned to embrace what made them unique. But that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t have done a few things differently. I spoke with six executives at major companies like PayPal, GM, SoulCycle, and Salesforce to learn what advice they wish they’d gotten when they were younger.

“In today’s heavily prescribed, overly programmed world, it’s easy to believe–even at age 22–that you need to plan every detail of your future career,” says General Motors CEO Mary Barra. But that’s not the case.

“While planning for your future is great, the fact is, things change,” says Barra, looking back. There are always new opportunities around the corner that you won’t know are waiting there until they’re right in front of you. “If you pass on them because they don’t fit neatly into your current plan or because you’re afraid, you could easily miss your best opportunities for growth.”

Leah Sweet, VP of global product and engineering, planning, and operations at PayPal (which in full disclosure is my employer, too) says she wished she’d had more confidence earlier on. “I always assumed everyone was smarter than me,” Sweet says, touching on a sentiment common to many women starting their careers.

But too often, the source of young professionals’ insecurities later turn out to be their strategic advantages, Sweet has since learned. “People will always have differences–whether it’s gender, culture, age, or something else–but that’s part of the beauty of life.” Embrace them, she counsels, don’t run from them. “Instead, figure out how to use your unique differences to propel you forward.”

Kris Miller, chief strategy officer at eBay, said she’d go back and advise her younger self to live and work abroad. “Over the course of my career, I have traveled around the world. I have always loved traveling to other countries, meeting new people, and experiencing other cultures. But I have never lived abroad,” says Miller.