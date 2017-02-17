My Boss Freaked Out Even Though I Quit Responsibly–But Here’s What It Taught Me

Throughout your career, you’ll have the opportunity to make choices, big and small, easy and hard. At some points you’ll have to decide if you should follow the rules. While I’d typically err on the side of saying you won’t regret it if you do, I’ll also say that even if you do pay your dues and check all the boxes, you could still end up in a place you don’t want to be.

Take my story, for example. Many years ago, I managed a small, family-owned restaurant in Brooklyn. It was just after I returned from a year of backpacking around South America, in desperate need of a job—any job—to replenish my dwindling bank account. In the back of my mind, I knew that someday I hoped to return to the publishing/writing/editing industry, but at that point in time, I really wasn’t thinking about my career path, and the restaurant gig served me well.

I had a great relationship with my boss, one of the owners, and I lived 10 minutes away. I enjoyed free food and drinks, a steady paycheck plus benefits, and built-in friends (anyone who’s ever spent any time working in the hospitality industry knows exactly what I’m talking about).

I quickly realized that playing by the rules wasn’t enough to save me from his hostility upon hearing the news.

But after almost two years, I got restless and decided to seek out a bigger opportunity. And so I started interviewing for management jobs across the bridge in Manhattan. It wasn’t long before I accepted an offer and prepared to let my boss know that I was moving on.

Although I’d expected him to be disappointed, I assumed he’d also be supportive and encouraging because, you know, I was checking off all those boxes—telling him in person, following up with a letter of resignation, offering to help wherever needed before my departure. But I quickly realized that playing by the rules wasn’t enough to save me from his hostility upon hearing the news.

I thought I’d feel relieved after telling him. But instead, I felt confused. Both he (and his wife) unfriended me on Facebook immediately. That was followed by two full weeks of his looking past me, either giving me one-word responses or barking orders at me, and, finally, in response to my generous and kind parting email, a rant telling me that my quitting was very, very personal and also selfish—and no, he wasn’t overreacting.

I didn’t scream, “I quit!” and run out the door, so why did he react like this? It was a slap in the face because I’d done everything right, much the same way I imagine it’d feel to be this close to getting a job and having it go to an internal team member. Or working your tail off for months, only to have the promotion you’d been coveting go to a colleague who didn’t work half as hard.