The Weirdest Thing In Maroon 5’s “Cold” Has Nothing To Do With Adam Levine’s Acid Trip

Maroon 5’s music video for their new single “Cold” is a trip to say the least. Driving home to his model wife Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine gets a call from presumably his manager who tells him he needs to swing by Future’s house to hear the verse he made for the song. In an amazing display of stolidity, Levine barely agrees to swing by the Future’s abode. Upon arrival, the bartender drugs Levine’s drink and so begins the four-minute odyssey of Google AI dream montages , octopus strippers, and a lap dancer who looks like she just escaped from A-ha’s “Take On Me” and is just trying to live her best life.

Despite the carousel of crazy in “Cold,” the strangest part comes at the 6:30 mark when Levine finally makes it home and is regaling his adventures to his wife. For whatever reason, the ride sharing app he supposedly mentions is bleeped out.

And I quote: “I kind of snapped out of it and I left the car there because I was way too fucked up to drive. So I just [BLEEPED] home.”

I think we can all agree there’s insinuation of some kind of ride-sharing app. Judging by the sound of “-ed” that we hear at the end of the bleep, I’m guessing he “Ubered” home. I mean, come on—no one says I “Lyft-ed” home and what other ride-sharing apps are as popular to enter into pop culture vernacular?

Assuming it was Uber, I have questions.

Was Levine improvising and for whatever legal reasons he couldn’t say “I Uber-ed home”? Did they just want to avoid giving Uber free advertisement? If that’s the case, why not just say “I took a cab home”? In a world where gratuitous product placements have become standard in movies, TV shows, and music videos, is Maroon 5 taking a stand? Did they do it just to fuck with us, i.e., me?

I need answers.