Five Body Language Mistakes You’re Making In Interviews

You may have researched common interview questions and rehearsed answers, but could your body be undermining your confidence–and your chance at getting a job offer? Body language can have more of an impact on your success than anything you say. A classic study from UCLA says up to 55% of our communication is nonverbal, and that’s especially challenging when you’re in a situation where you’re likely nervous.

“When we feel threatened, our natural instinct is to cover up and protect ourselves,” says Andy Mangum, speech communications faculty member at Brookhaven College in Dallas. “These nonverbal defenses suggest that we lack confidence. What a person conveys is not always what a person feels. Defensiveness is in the eye of the beholder. So, the key is to look natural and confident.”

CareerBuilder surveyed hiring managers to identify the biggest body language mistakes they see in job seekers during an interview. Here’s a list of five to watch:

Two thirds of hiring managers surveyed said poor eye contact could cost you the job in an interview. Failure to look someone in the eyes sends the signal that the candidate lacks confidence, says Crystal Barnett, senior human resource specialist at HR service provider Insperity.

In a one-on-one interview, this is an easy problem to fix; maintain eye contact as you listen to your interviewer. But what if you’re in a group interview? “It is best to initially maintain eye contact with the person who asked the question,” says Barnett. “In the course of responding, the candidate should also look at other interviewers to read their nonverbal cues and keep them engaged.”

Nearly 40% of hiring managers say that failing to smile is a red flag for them during an interview.

“Fake it till you make it is a definite no-no when it comes to smiling,” says Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow, clinical assistant professor of management and business law at Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. “Fake, insincere smiling is less favorable no matter the amount of eye contact.”