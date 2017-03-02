advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Creative Calendar: 91 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March

Get ready to face off in Skull Island, welcome back Aimee Mann, and go mano y mano with Feud: Bette and Joan this month.

Your Creative Calendar: 91 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

One joke that many clever Twitterers have been making over the past few months involves getting to see the new season of The Americans early. The implication is that the now-proven Russian meddling in our November election had some inside men on the job–a theory that seems more plausible by the day–which reflects the thought of FX’s venerated Russian spy series. But all extraordinarily timely joking aside, The Americans is back for its fifth season this month, and whether or not the creators intended it to be topical or not, it is. Co.Create wouldn’t go so far as to say it is your patriotic duty to watch the show, but we aren’t not saying that. For anyone getting more than their fill of Russian escapades from real life and looking for some other form of escapism, look no further. Below is our monthly round-up of everything interesting coming to the box office, headphones, and digital bookshelves near you this March.

advertisement
advertisement

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

advertisement

Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer

Books To Read

  • You Are Here: An Owner’s Manual for Dangerous Minds by Jenny Lawson, out on March 7.
  • Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, out on March 7.
  • South and West: From a Notebook by Joan Didion, out on March 7.
  • All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg, out on March 7.
  • The Night Ocean by Paul La Farge, out on March 7.
  • Quidditch Through the Ages by J.K. Rowling, out on March 14.
  • The Idiot by Elif Batuman, out on March 14.
  • White Tears by Hari Kunzru, out on March 14.
  • The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See, out on March 21.
  • Wait Till You See Me Dance by Deb Olin Unferth, out on March 21.
  • How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life by Lilly Singh, out on March 28.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: T2 Trainspotting: Jaap Buitendijk, courtesy of Sony Pictures; KONG: Skull Island: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Beauty and the Beast: courtesy of Disney Enterprises inc.; The Belko Experiment: courtesy of TIFF; Life: Alex Bailey, courtesy of Sony Pictures; Power Rangers:Tim Palen, courtesy of Lionsgate; Wilson: Wilson Webb, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; Making History: Quantrell Colbert, courtesy of FOX; The Zookeeper’s Wife: Anne Marie Fox, courtesy of Focus Features; Deidra & Laney Rob a Train: Fred Hayes, courtesy of Netflix; The Discovery: courtesy of Netflix; Jerrod Carmichael: 8: Scott McDermott, courtesy of HBO; Personal Shopper: courtesy of TIFF; Snatch: Matt Squire, courtesy of Crackle; Burning Sands: courtesy of Netflix; Deidra & Laney Rob A Train: Fred Hayes, courtesy of Netflix]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life