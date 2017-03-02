Your Creative Calendar: 91 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March

One joke that many clever Twitterers have been making over the past few months involves getting to see the new season of The Americans early. The implication is that the now-proven Russian meddling in our November election had some inside men on the job–a theory that seems more plausible by the day–which reflects the thought of FX’s venerated Russian spy series. But all extraordinarily timely joking aside, The Americans is back for its fifth season this month, and whether or not the creators intended it to be topical or not, it is. Co.Create wouldn’t go so far as to say it is your patriotic duty to watch the show, but we aren’t not saying that. For anyone getting more than their fill of Russian escapades from real life and looking for some other form of escapism, look no further. Below is our monthly round-up of everything interesting coming to the box office, headphones, and digital bookshelves near you this March.