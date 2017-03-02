Your Creative Calendar: 91 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March

One joke that many clever Twitterers have been making over the past few months involves getting to see the new season of The Americans early. The implication is that the now-proven Russian meddling in our November election had some inside men on the job–a theory that seems more plausible by the day–which reflects the thought of FX’s venerated Russian spy series. But all extraordinarily timely joking aside, The Americans is back for its fifth season this month, and whether or not the creators intended it to be topical or not, it is. Co.Create wouldn’t go so far as to say it is your patriotic duty to watch the show, but we aren’t not saying that. For anyone getting more than their fill of Russian escapades from real life and looking for some other form of escapism, look no further. Below is our monthly round-up of everything interesting coming to the box office, headphones, and digital bookshelves near you this March.
Movies In Theaters
- Contemporary Color, opens March 1.
- Before I Fall, opens March 3.
- Logan, opens March 3.
- The Last Laugh, opens March 3.
- Table 19, opens March 3.
- The Last Word, opens March 3.
- Kong: Skull Island, opens March 10.
- The Wall, opens March 10.
- Brimstone, opens March 10.
- Personal Shopper, opens March 10.
- The Sense of an Ending, opens March 10.
- This Beautiful Fantastic, opens March 10.
- Beauty and the Beast, opens March 17.
- The Belko Experiment, opens March 17.
- Song to Song, opens March 17.
- T2 Trainspotting, opens March 17.
- CHiPs, opens March 24.
- Life, opens March 24.
- Power Rangers, opens March 24.
- Wilson, opens March 24.
- Boss Baby, opens March 31.
- Ghost in the Shell, opens March 31.
- The Zookeeper’s Wife, opens March 31.
- Aftermath, opens March 31.
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter, opens March 31.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Lavender, premieres March 3.
- My Scientology Movie, premieres March 3.
- Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, premieres March 7 on Netflix.
- Burning Sands, premieres March 10 on Netflix.
- All Nighter, premieres March 17.
- Deidra & Laney Rob A Train, premieres March 17 on Netflix.
- The Discovery, premieres March 31 on Netflix.
Albums You Should Hear
- Grandaddy – Last Place, out on March 3.
- Minus The Bear – VOIDS, out on March 3.
- Temples – Volcano, out on March 3.
- Why? – Moh Lhean, out on March 3.
- Greg Graffin – Millport, out on March 10.
- Laura Marling – Semper Femina, out on March 10.
- Tennis – Yours Conditionally, out on March 10.
- The Shins – Heartworms, out on March 10.
- Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker – Room 29, out on March 17.
- Conor Oberst – Salutations, out on March 17.
- Depeche Mode – Spirit, out on March 17.
- Paul Shaffer And The World’s Most Dangerous Band – Paul Shaffer And The World’s Most Dangerous Band, out on March 17.
- Real Estate – In Mind, out on March 17.
- Spoon – Hot Thoughts, out on March 17.
- Boss Hog – Brood X, out on March 24.
- Craig Finn – We All Want The Same Things, out on March 24.
- Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble – Finding Me Finding You, out on March 24.
- Raekwon – The Wild, out on March 24.
- Spiral Stairs – Doris And The Daggers, out on March 24.
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Damage And Joy, out on March 24.
- Aimee Mann – Mental Illness, out on March 31.
- Goldfrapp – Silver Eye, out on March 31.
- Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand, out on March 31.
- Nelly Furtado – The Ride, out on March 31.
- Trace Adkins – Something’s Going On, out on March 31.
- Wire – Silver/Lead, out on March 31.
- Jamiroquai – Automaton, out on March 31.
Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer
- Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico, premieres March 1 on TBS.
- Feud: Bette and Joan, premieres March 5 on FX.
- The Last Man on Earth, premieres March 5 on Fox.
- Making History, premieres March 5 on Fox.
- Time After Time, premieres March 5 on ABC.
- The Americans, premieres March 7 on FX.
- Trial & Error, premieres March 7 on NBC.
- Love, premieres March 10 on Netflix.
- Jerrod Carmichael: 8, premieres March 11 on HBO.
- Greenleaf, premieres March 15 on OWN.
- Snatch, premieres March 16 on Crackle.
- Animals, premieres March 17 HBO.
- Marvel’s Iron Fist, premieres March 17 on Netflix.
- Upscale with Prentice Penny, premieres March 21 on truTV.
- Empire, premieres March 22 on Fox.
- Shots Fired, premieres March 22 on Fox.
- Idiotsitter, premieres March 23 on Comedy Central.
- Rebel, premieres March 28 on BET.
- Harlots, premieres March 29 on Hulu.
- Imaginary Mary, premieres March 29 on ABC.
- Nobodies, premieres March 29 on TV Land.
- 13 Reasons Why, premieres March 31 on Netflix.
Books To Read
- You Are Here: An Owner’s Manual for Dangerous Minds by Jenny Lawson, out on March 7.
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, out on March 7.
- South and West: From a Notebook by Joan Didion, out on March 7.
- All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg, out on March 7.
- The Night Ocean by Paul La Farge, out on March 7.
- Quidditch Through the Ages by J.K. Rowling, out on March 14.
- The Idiot by Elif Batuman, out on March 14.
- White Tears by Hari Kunzru, out on March 14.
- The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See, out on March 21.
- Wait Till You See Me Dance by Deb Olin Unferth, out on March 21.
- How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life by Lilly Singh, out on March 28.
