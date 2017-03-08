How This Medical Student Brought DNA Testing To Women In Trinidad and Tobago

Gerneiva Parkinson grew up in Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation off the coast of Venezuela known for its mangrove swamps and lush rainforests. But for Parkinson and many other young women, island life had a dark side.

Throughout her childhood, Parkinson’s friends’ mothers and other women in the community were mysteriously getting sick in their thirties and forties. The diagnosis, as she later learned, was breast cancer. “These are women with young children dying in their prime, but it’s common in Trinidad,” she tells me. “Infectious disease is well-studied, but cancer was, and still is, very taboo.”

I met Parkinson at the headquarters of Color Genomics, a Silicon Valley-based startup founded by former Google and Twitter executives. Parkinson was invited to the company’s offices to deliver a presentation on the high rates of breast cancer in her home country, and her journey to understand the roots of the disease. “When it came to cancer, it has been really hard to get answers, even as a biology student,” Parkinson explained to the team.

Color Genomics is one of a growing number of U.S. companies that leverage DNA sequencing to answer a wide variety of questions about disease. The price of such technologies have dropped significantly over the past few decades. In 2001, it cost $100 million to sequence a human genome. Today, Color offers one of the cheapest offerings on the market, with a test to screen for a set of genes associated with hereditary cancers for just $249.

Gerneiva Parkinson receives a research grant at Color Genomics in Burlingame, California. Photo: courtesy of Color Genomics

Thus far, this kind of technology is still limited to the wealthiest nations, such as the U.S. and European countries, where testing is common among those with a family history of cancer or an early diagnosis. “In the U.S., screening has really been incorporated into routine care for breast cancer,” says Erin Hofstatter, a medical oncologist based in New Haven, Connecticut. The presence of the gene mutation is by no means a death sentence. Many informed patients seek highly effective preventative treatments to reduce the likelihood that they’ll ever get sick.

For the most part, these screening tools have not reached Trinidad and Tobago. Few women in the country get tested for known cancer mutations due to the lack of awareness among doctors and patients, as well as the high price of tests. Parkinson realized a few years ago that before she could push the local Ministry of Health to change that, she needed hard data. At that point, Parkinson–who was still a medical student–took the unusual step of creating a study of her own.

Well before she made the connection with Color Genomics, Parkinson was awarded a research fellowship with a small amount of funding to study the breast cancer problem in Trinidad. After going door to door, she was able to raise additional capital from her parents and a handful of small local businesses. The target initially was to test 350 women, but Parkinson only had enough to pay for 60.