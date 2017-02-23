Do You Know The Difference Between A Sound Mixer And A Sound Editor? Ask An Oscar Nom

Kevin O’Connell holds kind of a depressing record: With 21, he has the most Academy Award nominations without a single win.

O’Connell’s work as a re-recording mixer for Hacksaw Ridge marks his 21st nomination and the possibility to break an anomalous losing streak. Terms Of Endearment in 1984 was his first nomination, and ever since then his inability to grasp gold has become something of a running joke.

“People have said to me over the last 35 years, ‘Hey, maybe the third time will be the charm,’ ‘maybe the sixth time, maybe 12th, maybe the 20th time.’ Now I’m at the 21st, and when people say that to me, it makes me bolt,” O’Connell. “But I’m so humbled and excited to be nominated–I just think it’s thrilling.”

O’Connell’s lack of an Oscar certainly hasn’t stinted his career: to date, O’Connell has more than 200 titles under his belt, including Passengers, Sisters, Top Gun, Transformers, Spider-Man 1-3, Armageddon, and Poltergeist.

Not bad for a guy who started off as a fireman.

When O’Connell was 18, he worked as an L.A. county firefighter. It had been his dream since he was a little boy–for his mother? Not so much.

“I lived at home at that time and I’d come home from a fire and she’d look at me battered bruised and beaten up and she’d say, ‘I really don’t like you doing this. I wish should come down the studio and check it out,'” O’Connell says.