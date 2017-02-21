Oscar-Nominated Doc “Life, Animated” Wouldn’t Exist Without This Ingenious Device

Suskind is autistic, which made traditional interviewing a little challenging.

“I would try to just talk to him in typical documentary style, asking questions off-camera and on the side,” Williams says. “He would just walk away and wouldn’t connect on that level.”

Williams’s “Eureka moment” hit when he tried a device invented by another Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker. Errol Morris’s “Interrotron” (a portmanteau of “terror” and “interview”) is essentially a live video teleprompter where the interviewee can look directly into the projected face of the interviewer, lessening any awkwardness or intimidation the subject may feel. It made sense that Suskind would be more comfortable talking with Williams through the Interrotron because Suskind spent the better part of his childhood and teenage years staring at a screen.

Suskind’s father, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ron Suskind, published his memoir Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes, and Autism in 2014, which chronicles Owen’s diagnosis of autism and the breakthrough Ron and his wife Cornelia had when they discovered they could communicate with their son through the Disney animated films he was obsessed with. Williams’s documentary picks up where the memoir left off, following Owen as he graduates from school and begins living life on his own.

Williams was so hellbent on having Suskind face the camera directly because he wanted to fully immerse audiences in Suskind’s world.

“It was a process to find a way to connect and communicate with Owen. I didn’t know anyone with autism, so for me it was also a learning process,” Williams says. “It was important that Owen told the story from his point of view because so many films about people with disabilities are always from the outside looking in.”