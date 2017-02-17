“I’m Excited To Represent My People–Comedians”: Pete Holmes Opens Up About “Crashing”

That anyone even sticks with standup comedy is remarkable because it’s rough, especially in those early days when you are a nobody who stands on street corners handing out flyers to get people to come to your shows, you leave pretty much every one of your gigs making nothing (or maybe $10 if you are lucky), and you bomb a lot more than you kill.

It’s a slog, but every successful comedian has been through it and gotten better because of it, including Pete Holmes, who truly captures the reality of starting out in standup in New York City in his new HBO series Crashing, which premieres on February 19 and centers on a fresh-faced comedian trying to get a foothold in the business while coping with the collapse of his marriage. “I’m excited to represent my people—comedians,” Holmes tells Co.Create, “and show a little bit of the struggle. Hopefully, that will be encouraging to people that are starting out.”

Holmes, who is known for his You Made It Weird podcast and comedy specials like last year’s Faces and Sounds, which aired on HBO, came up with the idea for Crashing after his TBS late-night talk show, The Pete Holmes Show, was cancelled in 2014. “I really had a quiet moment of reflection and thought, ‘What story do I want to tell? What are we really doing on earth? What can I contribute?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I can tell a story about a religious guy who married the first girlfriend he ever had, and then she leaves him for another guy, and then he gets kicked into the deep end of New York City comedy.’ That was the conceit,” Holmes explains, “and then the engine of the show hit me when I was in my car. I was like, ‘Oh, and on every episode he could be staying on the couch of a different comedian!’ “

That premise has roots in reality. “I did get married young. My wife did have an affair and leave me. But other than that, everything was changed to make it, frankly, a better and funnier and more interesting show,” Holmes says, noting the day-to-day life of someone going through a divorce isn’t necessarily fascinating. “There’s a lot of drinking alone, watching movies, eating Chinese food and sleeping all day.”

Crashing is executive produced by Judd Apatow, whom Holmes credits with showing him how to use the emotions he felt back when he was going through all that turmoil to inform the fictional storylines that make up the show. To wit: There is a yard sale that didn’t happen in real life but happens on Crashing—at Apatow’s suggestion—that finds Pete on a quest to save his possessions after he learns that his soon-to-be ex-wife is going to sell their stuff to strangers.

Pete’s ex-wife, who is called Jessica on the show, is played by Lauren Lapkus of Orange Is the New Black fame. This isn’t a documentary, so Jessica is a fictional character, and Holmes wrote the part specifically for Lapkus. Holmes has not spoken to his ex-wife since they split, but he stresses that Crashing “is not a revenge fantasy. It’s not like, ‘Ha, ha! I have a show!’ I hope if she sees it that she sees that I understand. It’s kind of this exercise in, ‘I get it, and I understand that you wanted more out of life, and you tried.’ I tried very, very hard to make her character three-dimensional, funny and relatable because—this is something I’ve said on my podcast many times—if you were watching a movie about my wife being married to me, you would be rooting for her to leave. It’s not because I was a bad husband. I think I was a great husband, to be honest. I just wasn’t for her, and that’s okay.”

“It was this difficult, tricky, sad experience, but it actually ended up making me a lot wiser and complete as a person,” muses Holmes, who is giving marriage another shot—he recently got engaged.