How To Nail The Most Annoying Interview Question Ever

“I personally don’t like that question,” says Facebook’s Hyla Wallis, and probably neither do you. Yet the old standby, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” keeps popping up in job interviews, even though it’s less relevant to the way the future workforce will function.

Few people know better than Wallis, a university recruiting manager at the tech giant, that “people are constantly changing”–these days more than ever. “We’re not doing the same jobs for five or 10 or 20 years.” In fact, it’s now much more common to change jobs every two or three years.

But pointing that out to a hiring manager probably won’t get you an offer. So Fast Company asked the experts to weigh in on better ways to answer the five-year question. Here’s what they said.

According to career expert and Fast Company columnist J.T. O’Donnell, the key is “to focus on what level of expertise you hope to be at in five years,” then prove why that skill set will be worth more than what you can offer now.

“We need to constantly create value for employers,” O’Donnell points out. “We do this by becoming specialists in various skills that are in demand. If we choose the right skill sets, then by default, we will be in demand.” She suggests comparing your current skill to what’s listed under “qualifications” in the job description as a starting point. “Then ask yourself, ‘How would I upgrade these skills, and what would be the financial impact for [the employer]?'”

Refinery29 recruiter Taylor Smits agrees. “You should highlight both what you will commit to–learning a software, growing a team–and what the company ends up with as a result–a manager who makes data-driven decisions, a more powerful salesforce. After all, who wouldn’t want an employee whose focus is improving himself to reach a company objective?”

Framing your answer this way, says O’Donnell, “helps employers see that you understand the business relationship between the two of you. It also proves that you are forecasting the future of your industry or profession, and [can] see where it is going.”