There’s Going To Be A Sequel To “Love, Actually,” And It Will Be . . . A TV Movie?

WHO: The original film’s writer/director Richard Curtis, and much of its sprawling cast, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, and Rowan Atkinson. (But sadly not Alan Rickman #RIP)

WHY WE CARE: We feel it in our fingers. We feel it in our toes. Christmas is all around us… for those who’ve been clamoring for a Love, Actually sequel. It’s apparently never too late to continue the story of the film that launched a thousand copycat deep-bench rom-coms like He’s Just Not That Into You and the entire Garry Marshall holiday trilogy. (#RIP) Considering how beloved (mostly) the film is, a sequel is not exactly unexpected. The format and rollout, however, are another story. Curtis has just announced that the 10-minute-long sequel, Red Nose Day, Actually, will premiere on the U.K.’s BBC1 on March 24, this year’s Red Nose Day, an event Curtis co-created back in the ’80s. The short will later premiere on NBC May 25, to coincide with the stateside Red Nose Day. Think pieces about why the film is Bad, Actually will be premiering the following day.

See the original trailer below.