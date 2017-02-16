How Not To Discuss Your Strengths And Weaknesses On Job Interviews

As a job candidate, if you’re asked the question, “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” in an interview, it’s important to emphasize what you’re good at, and minimize—but be truthful about—what you’re not.

When it comes time to toot your own horn, you need to be specific.

Let’s say two candidates—we’ll call them Francine and William—have job interviews for a customer service manager position. As always, one of the interview questions they’ll be asked is about their strengths and weaknesses.

First up is Francine. When she’s asked, “What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?” Francine responds, “My strength is that I’m a hard worker. My weakness is that I get stressed when I miss a deadline because someone else dropped the ball.”

This answer is unimaginative, a no-brainer. Most people think of themselves as hard workers—who would actually admit to not being a hard worker? Also, Francine’s weakness is technically not a weakness, plus she passes the buck: Someone—not her—drops the ball, which causes her to get stressed.

Now it’s William’s turn. He also has difficulty with the question. “I really can’t think of a weakness,” he begins. “Maybe I could be more focused. My strength is probably my ability to deal with people. I am pretty easygoing. I usually don’t get upset easily.”

This answer leads with a negative, and then moves to vague words: maybe, probably, pretty, and usually. William isn’t doing himself any favors.

So what is the best way to answer this common interview question?