How I Knew It Was Time To Fire Myself As My Startup’s CEO

By now, I’ve learned to start my firing conversations the same way every time: “There’s no easy way to say this, so let’s just get at it. At this stage in the company’s growth, you’re not the right person for the job you’re in.”

And then, bang–they’re gone. Not because I’m a heartless jackass, though. For me, it’s usually because I’ve spent six months to a year wrestling with the sick, sinking feeling that the colleague in question really isn’t the right person for the job they’re in, and it’s holding the company back.

But it was a different sort of wrestling match when the “colleague” in question was me. I stepped down as CEO of my startup just last week, but I’d been having that conversation with myself for a long while before then, and it wasn’t much easier in my head than it was sitting across from one of my employees.

After a year spent bootstrapping my company, then three years of chiseling away at a giant-but-ill-defined Mount Rushmore of market need, we were succeeding. We’d discovered the clear outlines of a monumental opportunity and our elegant solution to it. We had also reached honest-to-goodness profitability. After all the skepticism, all the stress, all the struggle, the company just needed to execute, execute, execute.

I always say I’m really good at connecting dots . . . and [it appeared] I was the chief executive underachiever.

But as operational year No. 4 wore on, that familiar “this isn’t the right person” dread began to creep back in. It started as the barest whiff of risk aversion. A nagging sense that things were going well but falling materially short of what felt possible. A slight sensation of helplessness when it came to solving stubborn, recurring problems. Gut-level founder stress.

I always say I’m really good at connecting dots. When I connected these, the picture that emerged looked an awful lot like underachievement. And I was the chief executive underachiever.

That thought entered my brain and amplified as the months went by. But what to do? Did my senior team recognize it, too? If they didn’t but I did, and I fessed up to it, wouldn’t that shatter their confidence in the flightworthiness of the structure we’d built together? And even if they believed enough in what we were doing to keep the faith, how in the world was I going to find a replacement–especially when I wasn’t sure I knew exactly what a replacement should look like?