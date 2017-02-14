Here’s Why Apple’s Stock Hit An All-Time High Today

What a difference a few months make. After hitting a low point in May of last year, Apple’s stock has rallied back 47%, and it just hit an all-time high today. Shares catapulted past $134.54 a few hours ago, beating a previous high in April 2015.

So what’s going on? Part of the answer lies in the fact that Apple has been buying back stock—6% of the total since September 2015, as CNBC’s Eric Chemi pointed out. So there are simply fewer (read: more sought-after) shares on the market today.

But there’s more to it than that. The real answers likely have more to do with Apple’s future than its past. If anything, the company’s fundamentals have gotten worse since 2015, and yet it’s not hard to find analysts saying that Apple stock is still a good buy. Some expect the price to keep moving up this year, perhaps into the $160 range.

Tim Cook and company have been saying that Apple has “exciting products” in the pipeline, but today’s confidence in Apple probably has little to do with such vague assurances. Rather, investors are feeling good about Apple’s bread and butter—the iPhone—and possibly its growing “services” business, which includes Apple Music, cloud services, and the App Store.

Investors want to believe that Apple can inject a big shot of innovation and inspiration into the forthcoming iPhone 8. As news of the device has begun to trickle out, the belief has grown that Apple will deliver. This year is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and Apple is expected to reimagine the device in a big way.

Meanwhile, Apple’s services business is gaining steam. Apple has a billion iOS devices in the wild, and each of them is a vending machine for Apple services, like music, video, apps, and cloud service. The services business brought in $7.2 billion in revenue in last year’s December-ending quarter. That represents a growth of 18% from the same quarter the year before.

Cook said the services business contributed $20 billion in revenues in 2016, and Apple is trying to double its services business in the next four years. It’s worth noting that in order to reach $48 billion in services revenues, some believe Apple will have to make an acquisition, possibly of a content company. Disney has been floated as a possibility, but so far Apple hasn’t tipped its hand.