How To Be Your Own Accountability Partner

Procrastination, blame, and downright laziness. It’s easy to put off tasks and responsibilities, but if you want to be successful, you need accountability. A lot has been written about the power of partners or groups, but you may be the best person to get you where you want to go.

John G. Miller, author of QBQ! The Question Behind the Question: Practicing Personal Accountability at Work and in Life, says, “It’s natural and normal to externalize and look outside of us for answers and find fault with others when things go wrong. We ask, ‘Who dropped the ball?’ ‘When is that department going to do its job right?’ ‘Why do we have to go through change?’ We start to get things done, however, when we practice personal accountability.”

Being accountable requires adopting a new way of thinking. Start by eliminating questions that begin with “why,” “when,” or “who.”

“When you ask ‘why,’ you go into victim thinking,” says Miller. “When you ask ‘when,’ you’re putting off action, and that is procrastination. And when you ask ‘who,’ you’re blaming. Blame is the worst sin inside corporations because you point the finger at your own team, and that damages morale and productivity.”

“It’s easier to think, ‘Why doesn’t my boss do this?’ It takes discipline to ask, ‘How can I be better to avoid mistakes the next time?’”

Instead, turn those questions around, looking for the question behind the question, says Miller, and these questions start with “what” or “how.”

“In the moment it’s easier to think, ‘Why doesn’t my boss do this?’ Or ‘When is the world going to give me more?’” he says. “It takes discipline and emotional strength to ask, ‘What can I do to be my best today?’ and ‘How can I be better to avoid mistakes the next time?’”

The next step in moving toward personal accountability is to begin statements that contain the word “I” instead of “we,” and this can take bravery. “It’s easy to hide behind a group,” says Miller, whose company, QBQ, Inc., has provided accountability training for Fortune 100 companies. “When you say, ‘The team didn’t get it done,’ all you’re doing is hiding behind them and blaming. You need to ask different questions, such as, ‘What can I do differently today?’