Answer These Four Questions Before Adding That Side Gig To Your Day Job

Even though you love your day job, you’ve got some big ideas for a new passion project. Or maybe you’re saving for a big trip and looking for cash flow outside of your career. Or perhaps you’re trying to monetize a hobby you love.

The simple, no-mess way to avoid any potential conflicts of interest is to set up a meeting with human resources or your corporate legal rep.

Whatever the case, side gigs—no matter what form they take—are becoming a smart move both financially and career-wise. And the smartest people know there are a few questions you should ask before diving in if you’re currently employed full time.

In an economy where 39% of working millennials have started their own gig on the side, smart employers understand that bans on outside projects can stifle creativity, push employees underground, and create a culture of distrust. They also know they stand to lose out on really exceptional and industrious people. After all, it takes some serious drive to add more work to your plate when you could spend your evenings lounging around instead.

But before moving ahead, you need to scan through the fine print on your contract and the company handbook to make sure you’re in the clear legally. Read carefully to make sure there isn’t a potential conflict of interest (more on this below!) or specific policies such as a non-compete clause. Look specifically for sections that discuss how long the non-compete applies, what type of work you are prohibited from doing, and whether or not the non-compete is only regional.

If you don’t, you could be setting yourself up to get fired or worse, sued. Unless your side hustle is in the exact same line of work as your day job, it probably won’t be an issue—but better to be safe than sorry.

There’s no need to go into specifics about the clients, the size of your projects, or what they are paying you. But a quick rundown of the basic information will help you avoid some of the major pitfalls, such as poaching your company’s clients, unintentionally stealing intellectual property, or using their resources on your side gig (yes, including that work-issued laptop that you bring home to watch Netflix on).