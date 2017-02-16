How To FedEx A Giant Panda

Of the 4 million-plus deliveries that FedEx will make on February 21, only one will get its own plane. Bao Bao, a three-year-old giant panda who currently lives at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., will be shipped to China in a custom shipping crate marked “Contents: One Panda.”

“With any kind of live animal shipment, there’s obviously a little more planning than moving hard cargo,” says Dave Lange, managing director for FedEx Charters, who helps lead a team planning flights for horses, whales, dolphins, and, in the past, 12 other giant pandas.

All pandas in zoos around the world are on loan from China, which brings each panda back before the age of four to be bred in a conservation program. (Bao Bao was born at the National Zoo, but, as the offspring of Chinese pandas, is still part of the program.) FedEx is partnering with the zoo to make the delivery as painless as possible.

“We have panda catering on the flight,” Lange says. A cargo container, separate from Bao Bao, will hold 55 pounds of fresh bamboo, two bags of soy-based “leaf-eater biscuits,” two pounds of apples, two pounds of cooked sweet potatoes, and 10 gallons of water.

A keeper and veterinarian from the zoo will travel along with the panda to keep her as safe and comfortable as possible. For the last several months, they’ve been gradually helping her become accustomed to being inside the shipping crate, giving her treats as she walked through it, and then eventually closing the door.

“We’ve actually just started closing her inside the crate, and she seems to not mind that at all,” says Laurie Thompson, assistant curator of giant pandas at the National Zoo. “Sometimes we actually have a hard time getting her to leave when we’re finished with the training.”

“I think probably the hardest part will be adjusting to the jet lag when she gets there.”

On previous flights, other pandas haven’t shown signs of stress; Bao Bao is likely to spend her time on the plane eating and sleeping, as she normally would. The crate also has toys. “I think probably the hardest part will be adjusting to the jet lag when she gets there,” says Thompson.