Oh, You Know, Just Another Post-Apocalyptic Cannibal Romance Movie

WHAT: The first trailer for The Bad Batch, which is being described as a post-apocalyptic cannibal love story, and looks like one.

WHO: A cast that includes Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, and relative newcomer Suki Waterhouse, along with A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night director Ana Lily Amirpour.

WHY WE CARE: The last film Ana Lily Amirpour made mixed quite a few genres. It was a vampire noir Western set in a fictional part of Iran. For her next trick, the director is upping the ante with the sublimely bizarre combo of dystopian cannibals and romance. The first clip from The Bad Batch, released back in September, didn’t reveal very much. Now that the full trailer is available, though . . . we still have no idea exactly what is going on, only that it looks hella interesting and there’s a grody arm-sawing scene. To sum up Co.Create‘s opinion: more like The Good Batch!