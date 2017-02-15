A Psychologist Finally Explains Why You Hate Teamwork So Much

There’s no way around it: Every significant human accomplishment is the result of coordinated group behavior–people working together to achieve a common goal. Of course, that reality doesn’t change the fact that for lots of people, teamwork is like pulling teeth. Here’s why, and what to do about it.

Psychologists know there’s a universal human need to belong to groups, but they also know that people aren’t always predisposed to working well with each other. Individual interests often sabotage team spirit. People’s competitive instincts end up finding targets in fellow team members rather than rival teams.

The more ambitious you are, the harder you’ll find it to manage the tension between getting ahead and getting along.

In fact, even when we want to collaborate, the wrong expertise, incompatible values, or an unusual style could make just about anybody a poor match for a given team. Talented leaders are good at picking the right people for the right task, and inspiring them to set aside their selfish agendas to focus on the group’s goals. Indeed, the ability to build high-performing teams is basically the essence of leadership.

But since good leadership is rare, you can’t always rely on your boss to guarantee your team’s performance. That’s why it’s helpful to know what type of role you’re best suited to play in your team–and answering that question requires understanding your personality profile. Who you are determines how you interact with people in a group setting in more ways than you might imagine.

So don’t just consider what a group’s goals are and then pick something that seems like a good match for your skills. Make sure you also check that the team you’re joining is a great fit for your personality. Three broad personality traits in particular can affect how well you work with your team, no matter what type of goal you’re trying to achieve together.

Few personality characteristics are better predictors of team-related behaviors than ambition. On the bright side, ambitious people are naturally competitive, so they’re usually able to inject a winning mentality into their teams, aiming high and pushing for results. But ambition also has a darker side, which can drive people to obsess over their targets and accomplishments, neglecting team morale.

When things go badly, it’s often the most ambitious team members who blame others and get frustrated. And when they’re motivated by the pursuit of power, they’re the people most likely to challenge the leader’s authority and compete with other team members for status. (In a way, Freud was right to point out that if you’re in charge, your subordinates are always plotting to kill you.)