Remember What It Was Like to Hook Up Before Cell Phones Existed

WHO: TW Walsh, along with Los Angeles-based director Henry Kaplan.

WHY WE CARE: It’s Valentine’s Day, which means you can throw a rock in any major city and hit a lovesick fool carrying flowers to his lady. (Co.Create does not recommend actually throwing rocks at people.) If any of these individuals were to become unavoidably detained on the way, however, they very likely have the means within their pockets to communicate as much in mere seconds. That was not always the case. TW Walsh’s mellow music video, “Monterrey,” brings us back to an era when you sort of had to hope for the best and embrace the mystery. In it, a high school student gets a heart-dotted note that reads, “Meet at 3, if I’m late just wait.” Her lateness end up on the epic side, and thanks to the fact that it is still 1992, not only can this boy not text, but he can’t even distract himself with Temple Run 2 as he waits. Of course, it’s ultimately comforting to know that no matter how impressive digital technology becomes, getting your heart broken remains an extremely analog experience.