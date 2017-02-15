Four Productive Ways To Get Confrontational At Work

Most businesses don’t need to be sold on the value of cooperation. It seems self-evident, at least in principle. But in practice, not everybody is interested in cooperating. Researchers have found what every new kid on the playground learns all too soon–that those with more power are more inclined to be egocentric in pursuing goals, less empathic , less compassionate , and more likely to argue for dividing the proverbial pie in ways that leave them the biggest slice.

It would be nice if simply listening more empathically or talking things out could change their tactics. But it often won’t, especially at work. Sometimes you have to make life worse, or at least riskier, for your more powerful counterparts in order to make them collaborate with you. And that may mean getting a little more confrontational–just not in the way you might think.

Imagine you’re playing a card game with one other person. Your and your counterpart each have two cards in your hands, a P and a Q. If both of you play P, you each win $1. If you play P and your counterpart plays Q, you lose $3 and she wins $3. If you both play Q, you both lose $1.

[You sometimes have to make] a counterpart’s selfish or competitive behavior . . . costly to them in the short term, rather than beneficial.

Now you’ve got to play nine rounds and come out with a higher balance than your opponent. (There are many versions of this game, some with four players, some with players in separate rooms, etc.)

I’ve run versions of this game thousands of times in more than 20 countries–with undergraduates, MBAs, executives, and CEOs. The most consistent mistake I see? Being too persistently cooperative in the face of ruthlessness. Too many of us play P repeatedly, staring with disbelief at an opponent who smiles and keeps throwing down Qs, maximizing their take. (After all, they were told to do as well as they could.)

Your best bet for changing someone’s persistently selfish tactics is usually to respond in kind, by playing Q yourself. Why? Because that’s the only way a counterpart’s selfish or competitive behavior becomes costly to them in the short term, rather than beneficial–meaning they need to change tactics in order to get back in the black.

In negotiation speak, this is what’s called a “game-changing move,” a way to get the other side to collaborate by changing the way they perceive the relative costs and benefits of different tactics.