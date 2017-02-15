How Nike Became A Fashion Powerhouse

In the mid-’80s, Nike released the Air Force One. It was the first sneaker to incorporate its pressurized air technology that absorbs shock to help athletes perform better. But, to everybody’s surprise, the shoe became an instant fashion sensation on the streets of New York. They were so popular in Harlem and the Bronx that they acquired the nickname “the uptowns.” “It’s just one example of how sport and design collided,” says Adrian Fenech, Nike’s senior brand director for North America. “It created a bond between Nike and the New York City community.”

At New York Fashion Week, Nike is paying homage to its roots in New York City with events throughout the week as part of its “New York Made” series. On Thursday, Nike revealed its collaboration with Comme des Garçon, which resulted in a re-conceptualized Dunk Hi shoe with a clear panel that allows wearers to express themselves through the socks they wear underneath. On Saturday, at Bergdorf Goodman, Nike had a party to celebrate Riccardo Tisci’s new design: a Dunk made of high-end full-grain leather.

At the cult sneaker store Kith, Nike displayed a collection inspired by its 50 years of creating shoes for basketball players, featuring one iconic design to represent each decade. “We’re listening to athletes about ways that shoes impact performance, but also hearing about their passion for luxury materials,” says Fenech. “We’ve merged the two, responding to their day-to-day needs, as well as their style inspiration.

To cap things off, Nike unveiled a new version of the Air Force One designed by Acronym’s Errolson Hugh, which retains elements of the iconic shoe, but incorporates futuristic elements like a quick-release fastener to make it easier to get into the shoe. “Errolson is all about form and functionality,” Fenech explains. “The original shoe had heel tabs that allowed ease of access. But Errolson took that idea and moved it forward.”

This concept of “moving forward” is a big theme at Nike. Fenech says that the company is trying to push the boundaries in terms of innovation, by creating high tech products that improve athletic performance, but it’s also working to push ahead as a fashion brand. Mark Parker, Nike’s CEO, began his career at Nike in the late ’70s as a designer and believes that design thinking should infuse everything the company does. (To keep his own artistic instincts sharp, he still occasionally collaborates with designers Tinker Hatfield and Hiroshi Fujiwara on limited-edition sneakers as part of the Nike HTM Project.)

Nike is constantly working on deepening its fashion credentials. One place this happens is the Nike Lab, which Fenech oversees. This is where many of the experimental collaborations begin. When picking partners, he explains that it usually begins when he discovers fashion designers who already have a passion for the brand. But then, Fenech determines whether the relationship has the potential to push Nike into new territory. “We look for partners that can stretch us,” he says. “We like relationships where it is mutually beneficial to learn from each other.” These insights then trickle through the company, influencing the more than 650 designers who work at Nike.

But Nike also stays focused on the needs of its most loyal customers, who have always found ways to incorporate sneakers into cutting-edge streetwear looks, much like the New Yorkers who took to the Air Force One three decades ago. Then there’s the sneakerhead community that is passionate about each new creation that Nike brings to the market. Fenech says that these consumers tend to be drawn to narratives about how shoes fit into culture and history. “Ultimately they’re galvanized by stories,” he says. “When we spend time with consumers in this world, it’s all about collections of stories that connect our products with their day-to-day lives.” The collection of shoes inspired by five decades of basketball was a way of speaking directly to this community and showing how basketball culture has helped inform fashion trends on the streets.