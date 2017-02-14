Etsy Studio Is Ready To Turn Your Side Hustle Into A Real Business

Seja Brumley first started selling on Etsy in 2009. “At the time, I worked in corporate America but had a lot of creative desires, I guess you could say,” Brumley told me. Her first outing was a handmade jewelry shop. But she soon realized that sourcing and creating supplies for her peers would be an even more fruitful venture.

“I opened up a supply shop for other people who make jewelry—other jewelry designers—in 2011, and that’s really what took off,” she said. Cut to 2015: Brumley quit her day job as a pharmaceutical sales rep at Merck to go all in on what started out as her side hustle.

For Etsy, which is transforming itself from a niche craft-seller website into a launching pad for at-home entrepreneurs, Brumley and her customers are the future of the business. That’s why they’ve spent the past year creating Etsy Studio, a marketplace launching this April that is dedicated to selling craft supplies, and DIY tutorials. At the same time, Etsy is adding a new service called Shop Manager that will improve the seller experience.

It’s the company’s largest expansion ever. And while Etsy is still dwarfed by the likes of eBay and Amazon Marketplace, the Dumbo, Brooklyn-based company attracts a loyal following of 1.7 million active sellers who reaped $2.3 billion in sales in 2015.

“In terms of numbers, it’s a $40 billion market opportunity,” says Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson. “We really believe that we at Etsy are perfectly positioned to take advantage of that opportunity and really add something to craft supplies buying that we see is really missing—and that’s a sense of joy and inspiration.”

Etsy Studio will launch with 8 million items, and is optimized to assist makers in tracking down any supply they need—beads, yarn, cut metal—using search functionality that can sort by size, color, material, shape, weight, length, or width depending on the medium. Each listing also estimates preparation time, tells you where the product is shipping from, and offers additional information about whether the supply is handmade or recycled.

“With Etsy Studio, what we really want to focus on is giving people the ability to find exactly what they need,” product management director Tim Holley explained. “This is different from the behavior or the needs that we see on Etsy.com today. If you’re making a necklace [with wood beads], you probably need to know exactly how big [each bead] is—meaning, down to the millimeter, because you probably got some thread that needs to go through it.”