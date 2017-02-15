Lego’s New Coding Kit Lets You Program Your Toys To Fart

Educational toys are, for the most part, horrible . Coding toys are, perhaps, even worse.

But Lego’s recently announced Boost platform–coming later this year for $160–is a beautifully executed marriage of bits and bricks. Boost is a kit of Lego and electronics that lets you code the physical blocks with motion, sound, and sight. Its drag-n-drop coding system means you simply stack actions into a sequence on an iPad to have them play out in your physical toy.

And just what can you code your Lego creations to do? Well, watch the video above to find out.