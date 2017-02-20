This Company Is Helping Patients Get Paid For Their Influence

In almost every industry, internet startups have popped up to connect freelance experts with brands for short-term work opportunities. Now, a health care company is hoping that it can connect some of the most influential and underutilized health experts–patients–with brands that are willing to pay for their knowledge and connections.

Leanna Mullen has Gaucher’s disease, a rare genetic disorder that is associated with a variety of debilitating symptoms, from lung disease to arthritis. Mullen, a New Jersey-based television producer in her late twenties, has built up a vast network in the patient advocacy community and has used her media platform to raise awareness of her disease. Several months ago, she was contacted by a research firm called BrandTrust regarding a survey into the mental health of patients with Gaucher’s. She was told that the information would be be delivered to a pharmaceutical company, but she declined to disclose it to me after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

If Mullen could recruit a diverse set of patients to participate in the research, she would be paid about 80% of a $10,000 fee. “I had the connections, and was able to recruit almost my entire demographic within two or three days,” she says. Mullen was able to reach out directly to patients in closed Facebook groups and private forums, which would have been off-limits to recruiters. “Many people wanted to support research that will help make others’ lives better,” she says.

Mullen’s name was initially floated to BrandTrust by a Boston, Mass.-based company called Wego Health, which has built up a vast database of patient influencers over the years. Wego’s chief strategy officer, David Goldsmith, came up with the idea of connecting these patients directly with brands, after researching how other sectors, such as transportation and tourism, slowly adapt to new labor models as part of the “sharing economy” movement. He figured that health care was next.

Clinical trial recruitment used to take months and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Experts agree that the opportunity in health care hasn’t fully been realized, compared to other sectors. “We have not seen a health company that has defined what a platform model looks like for the delivery of health care services nor the acquisition of talent,” says Arun Sundararajan, professor of information, operations, and management sciences at New York University and author of “The Sharing Economy. “Wego is putting its stake in the ground with the latter.”