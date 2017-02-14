Here’s Why HP Has Christian Slater Going Full “Mr. Robot” For Their New Web Series

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before . . . Christian Slater plays a wry, sinister hacker type, who seems to be invisible to the larger world around him. Ah, so you’ve seen Mr. Robot? This time around, though, Slater returns to this familiar role (in fancier clothes) to warn businesses and corporations of the potentially devastating security threat posed by their . . . printers.

The Wolf is a four-part web series, created with agencies Giant Spoon and Gyro, starring Slater as a seemingly invisible hacker, who infiltrates a fictional finance company (not to mention the personal data of employees) in an unexpected way. Directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Lance Acord and edited by Oscar-winning editor Kirk Baxter, the series is the company’s first work under its new content division, HP Studios. There are hundreds of millions of business printers in the world, but according to HP research, less than 2% are secure, while 43% of companies ignore printers in their endpoint security practices, and only 18% monitor printers for threats. Award-winning film talent. Corporate printer security. Two things you’d never associate with one another, but for HP’s chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio, combining the two is a strategic move to fundamentally shift the brand’s entire identity.

“Strategically speaking, we’re elevating security to the level of brand platform,” says Lucio. “Today our customers associate HP with innovation, reliability, and value. In a year from now, we want them to have added security to that list. So we’re focused on delivering that message.”

Okay, so that still doesn’t exactly explain why one would get Christian Slater to play a–familiar!–hacker in a web series. Vikrant Batra, HP’s global head of marketing for imaging and printing, says it boils down to explanation and entertainment.

“We had a lot of explaining to do around what the (security) risks are, and when you have that much explaining to do, and frankly, when you’re talking about printer security, you better have the engagement level very high up there,” says Batra. “We also felt very inspired by shows like Mr. Robot, which are based in similar areas around security and privacy, and they’re very engaging. So we thought, what better way to engage the IT community than with the kind of content they love to watch?”

This isn’t the last we’ll see of Slater for HP. Lucio says this series is just phase one of a multiyear effort, with plans for The Wolf character to evolve in more stories, across different platforms.

The idea behind HP Studios is to have a banner under which to not only identify the brand’s content, but set audience expectations that what they’re about to see will be much more than an ad.