Yes, Burger King Is Selling An Adults-Only Valentine’s Day “Happy Meal,” With Toys

WHO: Leo Burnett Israel created the campaign.

WHY WE CARE: Quick, what’s the sexiest fast food chain? Trick question: Obviously there is no answer, that’s weird to ask. (Gun to our head answer: Captain D’s, it just feels right.) Nonetheless, if you want your fast food not just hot and fresh but, like, hot and fresh this Valentine’s Day, Burger King Israel has you covered: The chain is selling “Adults Meals” that, in addition to the Whoppers and fries, come with two beers and what the chain describes as an “adult toy.” The meals are only available on Valentine’s Day, and only from 6pm on, which will hopefully help avoid any confused children opening a feather duster, scalp massager, or pink satin eye mask (mercifully, the campaign is pretty PG-13) in their package. Anyway, as sexy burger campaigns go, this one is at least less tacky than Carl’s Jr’s.