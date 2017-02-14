How To Find Out Google’s And Oracle’s Interview Questions

Imagine applying for a job and already knowing not only what questions you will be asked, but also how your answers will be rated.

That’s the idea behind CodeFights, a skills-based recruitment platform for developers. Today it’s launching Interview Practice, which is aimed at helping developers make the challenging leap from showcasing their coding skills to interpersonal interactions so they can be better positioned to land a job.

It’s no secret that most companies hiring tech talent put candidates through a rigorous interview process. That can include multiple sessions at a whiteboard to solve complex coding problems in front of a panel of interviewers, as well as the more traditional Q&A sessions. While the hiring process for a non-tech-sector job averages 23 days, up from just 13 four years ago, tech jobs–among the most in-demand for several consecutive years–have longer waits than average. Software engineers can expect their interview process to take more than a month (35 days), and app developers and product engineers should expect 28 days of interviewing, according to Glassdoor.

For someone headed into an interview for the first time, such a process can be overwhelming and intimidating. That’s where CodeFights comes in. The platform aims to give jobseekers a leg up by coaching them through the process in mock interview sessions.

This isn’t a unique concept. Fast Company just reported on how job board Indeed is rolling out Indeed Prime by offering a select group of vetted candidates a talent consultant to coach them through interviewing and negotiating.

But CodeFights CEO Tigran Sloyan says Interview Practice has the secret ingredient to truly give candidates a leg up on their competitors: actual interview questions used at top tech companies. Sloyan says the questions come from CodeFights community members who have interviewed at these companies before.

“We have over half a million engineers on CodeFights and asked them to tell us what questions they have been getting during their interviews,” he explains. Intel comes from companies like Google, Oracle, and others. Interview Practice is a collection of these responses categorized by company, topic, and frequency.