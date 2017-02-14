The Research Lab That Wants To Disrupt Long-Distance Love

In the olden days, people wrote letters to communicate. Then came the telephone, and then the internet. But within the last decade, new modes of long distance communication have exploded, from Skype and Google Hangouts to the rise of VR. But what if technology could give you a stronger sense of presence–not a notification, but the real feeling that someone is physically there with you? For couples in long-distance relationships, this kind of tech could be the ultimate romance machine.

Statistics published in the Journal of Communication claim that 3 million married couples in the U.S. live apart, that 25-50% of college students are in a long-distance relationship of some kind, and that up to 75% of college students have been in one at some point. The conventional wisdom that long-distance relationships are worse off than more traditional ones isn’t necessarily true, either. One 2013 study from the Journal of Communication showed that partners in long-distance relationships are just as satisfied–if not more so–than their counterparts who live in the same place, which may be due to the rise of technology that keeps us connected. With more and more young people choosing career and education over relationships, the market for tools to help them stay in touch across distance is only going to grow.

“It’s about going for a hike with someone, jogging together, sharing a meal, embracing with a hug, and much, much more.”

The Connections Lab, part of the School of Interactive Arts and Technology at Simon Frasier University in British Columbia, Canada, is focused on researching and developing technology that connects us, focusing on domestic life and even relationships. The lab was created in 2010 by Associate Professor Carman Neustaedter, who says that he found it personally challenging to stay connected with friends and family who lived far away. Neustaedter wanted to develop technologies that would help people share their lives with those they care about–regardless of where they are in the world.

“People are increasingly living far away from their loved ones because it is easy to travel and connect with them using technology. But the technology is still primitive in my view,” he says. “We want to make it so people can feel much more like they are actually with someone in person and part of that involves being able to do activities together that go beyond just talking. It’s about going for a hike with someone, jogging together, sharing a meal, embracing with a hug, and much, much more.”

That technology might look like a Wi-Fi-connected, vibrotactile glove that lets you feel like you’re holding hands, or it might look like a telepresence robot that you can sit down to a meal with. But the ultimate goal is to give long-distance couples ways of connecting beyond their screens.

Touch Me, Just Like That

Touch–whether it’s holding hands, cuddling, or something more–is indisputably important in a relationship, and it’s something the Connections Lab is working on bringing to long distance love.

The couples asked for softer, more sensual vibration and requested more kinds of interactions.

The lab’s Flex-N-Feel gloves, developed last year by the master’s student Samarth Singhal, use sensors and vibrations to simulate touch. Each set of gloves has two components: The “Flex” glove is equipped with sensors that measure the bend of the fingers, and the “Feel” glove has small vibrating motors. When connected to Wi-Fi, the partner with the Flex glove can use their fingers to control the strength of the vibrations on the Feel glove. The vibrations progress linearly down the glove, imitating the feeling of a finger tracing down the skin. Designed to be mobile, and subtle enough that they could be used in public, they’d be an intimate way to give your partner a little high-tech love.