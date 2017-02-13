The Heart-Wrenching Journey Of One Couple, As Told Through Their Notes To Each Other

WHO: Take Note, BBDO Toronto

WHY WE CARE: Strap in for an emotional roller coaster! A lifetime of love told through the notes a couple leaves for each other, and it not all hearts and smiley faces either. As the film unfolds, the couple goes from their first date through moving in together, marriage, parenthood and some tense marital woes, culminating in the ultimate end for one of them. It is very gripping but one does wonder if perhaps they had actually talked to each other a little more rather than leaving notes all the time, they might have avoided at least some of their woes.

The approach is reminiscent of Google’s 2009 spot “Parisian Love”, which told the story of a couple’s romance through their Google searches. The idea here, of course, is to demonstrate the power of the written word and show that text messages or other utilitarian digital messaging apps do not have the same sentimental value as a handwritten note. But anyone who has saved and stored a text message conversation for years might dispute that.