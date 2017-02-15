Five Renowned Designers Illustrate Global Health Stories You Should Know About

For those working on the front lines of global health, there’s one overriding indicator of progress: the mortality rate for children 5 and younger. By looking at the outcomes of the youngest and most vulnerable population (largely in developing countries), we know if the resources being dedicated to health programs are truly making a difference.

The most recent data tells an incredible (and incredibly hopeful) story of what smart solutions, cooperation, and long-term commitment can do for society. Since 1990, the number of children worldwide under the age of 5 who are dying has declined by more than half–that’s an estimated 122 million children whose lives have been saved.

But outside of global health circles, almost no one is aware of this breathtaking development.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in partnership with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), and FastCo. Works, Fast Company’s custom content studio, aim to change that with Alive Under 5. The project features five all-star designers humanizing the data and bringing these compelling stories to life in hopes of engaging a larger audience.

In the images below, see how Gail Anderson, Michael Bierut, Stephen Doyle, Chip Kidd, and Debbie Millman visually interpreted the recent progress and lingering challenges of the world’s poorest children. And read how Bill and Melinda Gates addressed these issues in their annual letter for the foundation this year.

Artwork by Stephen Doyle. See the original version. Data from IHME. Click here to learn more about how organizations like the Gates Foundation are helping to reduce the mortality rate of children.

The Big Picture

Stephen Doyle

Melinda: “Every September, the UN announces the number of children under five who died the previous year. Every year, this number breaks my heart and gives me hope. It’s tragic that so many children are dying, but every year more children live.”