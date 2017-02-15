For those working on the front lines of global health, there’s one magic number, one overriding indicator of progress: the mortality rate for children 5 or younger. By looking at the outcomes of the youngest, and most vulnerable population (largely in developing countries), we know if the effort and money being poured into global health programs each year are having an impact.



The good news is that the most recent data on the under-5 mortality rate tells an incredible (and incredibly hopeful) story of what smart solutions, cooperation, and long-term commitment can do for society. Since 1990, the number of children worldwide under the age of 5 who are dying has declined by more than half —that’s an estimated 122 million children whose lives have been saved by global health efforts.



But outside of global health circles, almost no one knows about it.



Next week, we hope to begin changing that.



The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), and Fast Company are unveiling Alive Under 5 in conjunction with the publication of Bill and Melinda’s annual letter. In hopes of reaching—and moving—a larger audience, the foundation dispatched FastCo.Works, Fast Company’s custom content studio, to assemble some of the most celebrated designers working today. Their assignment: Bringing the global health story to life in new ways. Humanizing the data.



On Tuesday, we’ll share the results and the artwork on Fast Company by this all-star lineup:



Gail Anderson



Michael Bierut



Stephen Doyle



Chip Kidd



Debbie Millman

Far from a victory lap, Alive Under 5 also serves as a reminder of how much work remains on a wide range of issues, from disease eradication to maternal health.



We hope you’ll be moved by the #AliveUnder5 work and share this important story.

For a detailed look at the inspiration behind the project, read this excerpt from Bill and Melinda's annual foundation letter.