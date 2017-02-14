Your Fleece Jacket Is Polluting The Ocean: This Laundry Bag Can Help

When you eat fish, you may also be eating a tiny piece of someone’s fleece sweatshirt or poly-blend socks: in a single wash of a fleece jacket, more than 250,000 microfibers can wash down the drain, and some of them can eventually make it into waterways. A new bag is designed to stop that pollution.

The Guppy Friend bag holds synthetic clothes in the laundry machine, catching 99% of the microfibers in a fine mesh. After a wash, you can throw out the fibers in the trash. The surface of the bag also helps reduce shedding, so clothes lose fewer fibers overall.

The creators run four outdoor apparel stores in Germany–selling their own brand of natural-fiber clothing, but also synthetic clothing from other brands. They realized that they had a problem.

“We had an interview for our website with a marine activist and were talking about marine pollution, and she reminded us that, ‘Well, you’re part of the problem, too,'” says Alexander Nolte, who co-owns the stores, called Langbrett, with Oliver Spies. “We realized she’s right; we can’t just pretend that we don’t know. Either we find a solution, or we have to stop selling these things.”

To better understand the problem, they tried washing a few clothes in the sink with filters. Even without a microscope, the tiny fibers were clearly visible.

“We talked to many experts with scientific backgrounds … and we came up with the idea [for the bag] in our favorite beer garden,” says Nolte. “That was an idea that was still good the next morning.”

Working with researchers, they experimented to find the right ratio of open and closed surfaces in the mesh. Water and soap had to be able to get inside, so the clothing could still get clean, without letting fibers out. They also experimented with the surface to help reduce friction on clothes.