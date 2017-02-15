How The Department Of Labor Organized Against Andrew Puzder

A Senate committee will begin hearings this week on the confirmation of Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary, fast-food magnate Andrew Puzder. And like most Trump cabinet nominations, Puzder is controversial.

Senator Elizabeth Warren issued a press release highlighting his “opposition to minimum wage laws and other vital protections for workers and families, and his company’s prolific history of labor and discrimination suits.” Oprah Winfrey threw some fuel on the fire by releasing to the Senate a (hard-to-find) video of an episode of her show in which Puzder’s ex-wife leveled allegations of physical abuse.

But the most damning criticism may be from the current and former employees of the department Puzder hopes to lead. Shortly after his nomination was announced in December, an internal petition opposing Puzder’s confirmation began circulating chain letter-style among current and former Department of Labor (DOL) staffers. One DOL staffer, who spoke to Fast Company on a condition of anonymity, says the petition originated in the Office of the Solicitor, where hundreds of lawyers work to enforce the nation’s labor laws.

The employees of the Labor Department are hardly the first to disagree with their potential new boss. Their methods might not work in every workplace, but here’s how DOL employees have managed to take a stand without putting their livelihoods in jeopardy.

Our DOL source received the petition email January 31st, but chatter within the agency about Puzder began well before that. (Trump nominated Puzder December 9th.) The discussions had been “uncomfortable,” the source said, because everyone realized they might soon be reporting to Puzder.

The Labor Department comprises many agencies and bureaus responsible for a myriad of tasks, but its main jobs are compiling objective employment data, rule making, and enforcing labor laws. Solicitors Office lawyers carry that work into the real world, resolving cases and prosecuting offenders across the country.

Department of Labor staffers are prohibited by law from engaging in any political advocacy during work hours or on work property. So the petition email was sent via the personal email accounts of current and former agency staffers. Deciding who would be sympathetic to the cause was a delicate matter, which is why the email was distributed like a chain letter. It originated with a small group of people in the Solicitors office, then was forwarded to colleagues they believed held similar views. The email asked that each recipient send the letter to 10 other colleagues who might want to sign.