Now You Can Apply For A Job On Facebook

Starting today job seekers will have a new place to go when searching for the perfect position: Facebook.

The social network is now allowing businesses in the United States and Canada to post job openings on their pages, as well as a new jobs bookmark. Within Facebook—and Facebook Messenger—businesses will be able to track applications and communicate directly with applicants.

The feature has been in testing for a while now and is already being used by a few small businesses that have reported back success with the platform.

"It took three minutes to fill out the information and put it out there. Then someone saw the post, we talked, and it was done," Wendy Grahn, co-owner of the Chicago-based Lakeview Kitchen and Market said in a statement.

That ease both in making a job posting and connecting with potential applicants puts Facebook at an advantage over some of its competition. A recent study by ADP found that 14.4 million people have used social media when looking for a job. An astounding 73% of employers have hired people using social media at some point during the process, and almost half of employers, 42%, said that they thought the quality of the candidates improved.

With the new Facebook feature, jobs will show up in some potential applicant’s Newsfeed, allowing employers to reach people that might have not otherwise been aware of the company of the available position. When an applicant clicks on an "Apply Now" button, a form will appear with some of their information pre-populated with the info they used when signing up for Facebook, making the process to apply as simple as posting the job itself.

The feature also makes it simpler than ever for employers to discover your unflattering Facebook posts. Applicants will be able to control what parts of their Facebook profile they choose to share with employers; however, the new feature means it's more important than ever to make sure your public posts on the social network are something you'd be willing to share with your future boss, because she's probably looking at them.