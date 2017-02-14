How Being Married To A Novelist Has Made Me A Better Entrepreneur

As a kid, Donna spent her days scanning Reader’s Digest with her grandmother, reading “Laughter is the Best Medicine” together and testing each other’s “Word Power.” All through childhood, she wrote her own stories; today she’s a fiction writer–basically the polar opposite of my job as the analytics-driven chief at the startup I cofounded.

Pliability early on can be more far more valuable than blind persistence.

But I’ve still learned a lot about creativity and the creative process from Donna, and that’s translated into some unexpectedly hard-nosed insights about growing a startup. By necessity, creative people are ruthless, incisive entrepreneurs. Competition is intense, the market is tight, and getting noticed is always an uphill slog.

All romantic notions aside, being a writer–or a creative of any kind–is incredibly hard work, and I’ve learned firsthand that practitioners have plenty to teach the startup world.

By most estimates, somewhere between 75% and 90% of startups fail, but if you think that’s hard, try being a book author. It typically takes six months to even hear back from an editor about your manuscript, and after that, by one reckoning, only three out of every 10,000 actually get published–not great odds.

So instead of struggling to get her book proposal noticed at a mainstream publishing house, my wife adjusted her game plan and began to crowdfund her novel independently. She was able to raise money quickly and ultimately publish her book–but only because she allowed herself to change course from her original vision.

In the startup world, too many founders fall in love with their original ideas, sit and wait for customers to come to them, then get disillusioned when they don’t gain traction. But pliability early on can be far more valuable than blind persistence. My company, Vidyard, started as a video production company. But when customers starting clamoring for tools to monitor video analytics, we took a risk and made the switch. It completely changed our vision and business model, but we weren’t too precious about either–and that probably saved us from a face-plant.