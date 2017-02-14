These Are Some Frightening Ways Your Office Tech Can Compromise Employee Data

Ang Cui is the CEO and chief scientist of Red Balloon Security, but from 2008 until 2015 he was a graduate student at Columbia University, where he spent more time thinking about laser printers than most of the people who used them. Cui wondered, in particular, whether he could hack into a corporate printer in order to steal sensitive business data, thinking if he could pull it off, someone with more than a merely academic interest in doing so could do the same.

After all, Cui noticed, printers were way behind the times. IT teams rarely change the admin passwords on printers as often as they should, and the software and the firmware used in printers—especially commercial printers for the home office—contain a lot of basic security flaws. The thing is, very few people see an office printer as vulnerable. They think they’re enjoying what’s sometimes called “security by obscurity”: If no one notices the flaw, then it isn’t there.

But many printers and copiers have one important thing in common—they often both contain hard drives. Unless that hard drive is encrypted (and many are not), it’s possible to find out later on what’s been printed. All this has been known for years. What Cui wondered was if he could essentially turn a company printer against its owners. Here’s what he discovered.

To make things more interesting, Cui wanted to attack the printer’s firmware code, the programming embedded inside a chip within the printer. Unlike traditional PCs and mobile devices, digital TVs and other “smart” electronics don’t have the power or the processing resources to run a full-blown operating system such as Android, Windows, and iOS.

Instead, they use what’s called “real-time operating systems” (RTOS), which are stored on individual chips inside the device (frequently known as “fireware”). These chips store only the commands needed to operate the system and not much else. And occasionally even these simple commands need to be updated by the manufacturer or vendor. Since that happens so rarely, many manufacturers simply don’t build in the proper security measures.

Cui wanted to see what would happen if he hacked the file format that Hewlett Packard (HP) used for its firmware updates, and he discovered that HP didn’t check the validity of each update. So he created printer firmware of his own—and the printer accepted it, just like that. There was no authentication on the printer’s side that the update came from HP. The printer only cared that the code was in the expected format. Cui was now free to explore.

In one widely reported experiment, Cui found that he could do more than gain access to sensitive company information. He could turn on the fuser bar, the part of the printer that heats the paper after the ink has been applied, and leave it on, which would cause the printer to actually catch fire.