In The Trump Age, Developers Are Building Apps To Help Refugees

Groups helping refugees in Canada and the United Kingdom have found language barriers make it harder for newcomers to integrate into society and find work. And even in some refugee camps, aid workers who speak the same language as the people they’re there to assist can be in short supply, says Abubakar Abid, one of the cofounders of Tarjimly, a new Facebook Messenger bot designed to connect refugees and people assisting them on-site with volunteer, real-time translators who might be somewhere else on the globe.

“All they do is message the [Facebook] page and they are routed to whatever translator is available in the language they are seeking,” Abid says. “They can send text messages, snippets of text, voice notes, pictures, or whatever media they like.”

Tarjimly

Tarjimly’s cofounders, who are Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni, were inspired by a friend’s experience volunteering at a camp in Greece. “He went there expecting to help with operations or logistics,” Abid says. “He actually spent more than 90% of his time serving as a translator because he happened to be able to speak both Arabic and English.”

The founders announced the project January 30 and have since received sign-ups from more than 1,500 volunteers interested in serving as translators. They plan to test the tool with small groups of translators and users over the next few weeks and aim for a wider release in early March. They’re also exploring options for funding, including accelerators and incubators focused on social enterprises. Abid believes that using the Facebook platform to handle message routing should make it easy for the app to scale.

Tarjimly is just one of many apps and digital tools aiming to help refugees communicate, navigate, and find resources as they make their way in unfamiliar places. While refugees often leave their homelands in haste with limited possessions, those traveling from Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East have typically made sure to bring mobile phones. They’re often packed in a waterproof bag alongside identity papers, says a journalist based in Germany who operates the online directory AppsForRefugees.com under the pseudonym “John Tucker.” He says he adopted the name to avoid online harassment from anti-refugee trolls.

And since refugees began arriving in large numbers in Europe, software developers have sought to build apps to assist them. Tucker says the most visited apps from his site have included phrasebooks and dictionaries. Other popular apps include those that connect refugees with people who are offering items like furniture and household items and another that puts them in contact with locals looking to cook meals together.