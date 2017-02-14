Drew Barrymore Rediscovered Her Love For Acting–She Just Had To Start Eating People

Drew Barrymore has been consistently acting since the age of six, so it’s no surprise that she would be feeling a tad burnt out. Over the past few years, Barrymore has made it a point to explore other ventures beyond acting or producing, with her beauty line Flower Cosmetics and a recent memoir.

“Once I had my kids, it didn’t feel like a sacrifice to not work–it just felt like the right and natural thing to do,” Barrymore says. “My life has changed a lot, and for some reason working in that profession has just been the last thing on my mind. So when I would hear, ‘you need to read this script,’ I’m like, no I don’t and I don’t want to.”

But it was a TV show script about a suburban mom turning into a zombie that finally piqued Barrymore’s interest in acting again–go figure.

“I was like, ‘fuck, this is different–this is good,’” Barrymore says. “And so it incentivized me to sit down and meet with Victor [Fresco] who wrote it.”

Santa Clarita Diet stars Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as Sheila and Joel Hammond, a married couple that has slipped into something of rut. That is, until Sheila contracts a rare virus that turns her into a flesh-eating zombie. Ironically enough, the situation serves as an awakening of sorts for Sheila, as she reclaims her confidence and joie de vivre, never mind the fact that she has to kill and consume people to do it.

Santa Clarita Diet was more than just an interesting project for Barrymore–it was a role in which she was able to channel the sadness and disappointment in her own life from a fresh divorce, graft it onto Sheila, and, in turn, take back a bit of her own happiness.

“I was like, what if [Sheila] goes full evolution, like crouched Cro-Magnon in the beginning to full erectus, and each episode is another one of those evolutionary stances–its behavioral and it’s attitudinal and it’s getting your confidence back. Those are all things that I would love to happen for me in my personal life so could I parallel that with Sheila,” Barrymore says of developing her character with Fresco.