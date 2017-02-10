advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Inside The Design Firm Putting AI In Your Home

Inside The Design Firm Putting AI In Your Home
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

If you want to understand Silicon Valley’s obsessions over the years, look no further than Fuseproject. Since 1999, the San Francisco design firm has helped companies turn new technologies into slick, consumer-friendly products, from fitness trackers and laptops to juicers and smart locks. We visited the studio recently to see how Fuseproject is approaching the Valley’s latest craze: Robotics and AI.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life