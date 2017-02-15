Sitting Is Deadly. Could Banning Chairs Help?

Breaking Habits

One answer: Eliminate chairs altogether. At the interdisciplinary Dutch studio RAAAF (Rietveld Architecture-Art-Affordances), brothers and cofounders Ronald and Erik Rietveld have been studying how radically redesigning the workplace and home might affect how sedentary we are. Their installations The End of Sitting, which debuted in 2014, and Breaking Habits, opening at the Mondriaan Fund for Visual Arts in Amsterdam February 16, present chair-free environments that encourage people to get up and move. As Erik puts it, “As long as there are chairs present, people will sit in them habitually.”

Though grounded in scientific research, the Rietveld’s installations are mostly conceptual; they’re about researching how we can manipulate an environment’s design to impact sedentary behavior. But they bring up an interesting idea: What if we did banish chairs altogether? Is that even possible? And would that solve our societal sitting problem, or just open up the door to new problems?

A Space That Nudges You To Move

The design of the structures in the Rietveld’s project are the result of years of research and a series of experiments. Ronald is a practicing architect, and Erik is a philosopher, whose research project “The Landscape of Affordances: Situating the Embodied Mind,” funded by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO), forms the basis for the design work. The pair’s research revolves around the scientific concept of affordances—put simply, the idea that human behavior is learned by picking up the information that is relevant to survival, and ignoring the rest. Throughout history, trees have afforded climbing on, for example, and holes have afforded hiding in. And for centuries in Western society, chairs have afforded sitting in.

The easiest ways to change human behavior is to radically change our surrounding environment.

Working together, Erik and Ronald have taken the idea of affordances and applied it to the prospect of a chair-less and table-less future. “The easiest ways to change human behavior is to radically change our surrounding environment,” says Erik. Three years ago, the studio reimagined the office as a labyrinth of concrete and plywood—without traditional desks or chairs—for The End of Sitting. In Breaking Habits, they expanded the scope to include the home, with a futuristic and surreal “domestic landscape.”

The cut-away office space in The End Of Sitting structure was rigid and confining. Based on feedback from participants in a study they conducted in the installation, the Rietvelds determined that softer material would make the act of not sitting more comfortable. As a result, the new installation is made from large swaths of carpet-like material—a proprietary mix of light pile carpet and dark felt—that are draped over stainless-steel rollers suspended from the ceiling.

In Breaking Habits, the spareness of the environment eliminates more than just chairs: There are no desks on which to put a laptop, thereby discouraging sitting and working at home. There are no hard surfaces for a TV to watch Netflix from bed. Visitors to the installation are invited to use the space–to interact with it, and to lean, stand, or lie against the soft surfaces. In turn, the Rietvelds will observe those interactions in an informal manner. They also invite behavioral scientists to bring study groups to the installation, and use it as a place for more formal scientific study on how people might use and adapt to this type of new environment. (Though no scientific studies are scheduled at the moment, the Rietvelds say the Mondriaan Fund appears open to letting scientists use the space in that way.)