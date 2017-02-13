What Faux Futurists Cost The Rest Of Us

Soylent, the meal replacement for those who consider eating an inefficient use of time, has been called many things, including “slurp sludge” and “healthy gloop.” To its cofounder, Rob Rhinehart, it’s “the future of food.” Just not my future food. Because like many people–apparently including those who “hack” Soylent to make it more food-like–I enjoy cooking, eating, and the social rituals those things entail.

We’re complex, inefficient creatures who seek joy, sociability, and meaning in our lives and in our work. Those things have always been trending.

Who cares what one eccentric startup founder believes the future will look like? First, because he’s hardly alone. There’s no shortage of entrepreneurs who double as amateur futurists, declaring to the rest of us what’s coming. Second, because what those folks imagine is coming more often reflects what they want than what most people need.

And what more people need is a greater hand in shaping their own futures. These days, we’re already seeing what happens when enough people start worrying whether they even have one.

Last year, Singularity University’s Peter Diamandis projected that fully autonomous vehicles would hit roadways “well within five years.” Yet in study after study, most Americans across all age groups say they want to stay in the driver’s seat. Even if we know that cars will likely be safer under the control of AI, many of us actually like driving. Reason doesn’t always win out–people’s irrational preferences do.

It isn’t news that Silicon Valley’s idea of the future is often out of sync with what makes most of us tick. The Segway that VC John Doerr once predicted would hit $1 billion in sales and become “maybe bigger than the internet” only sold 30,000 units. Because, according to one analysis, the company ignored customer satisfaction and acceptance needs. Like not wanting to look weird in public.

NYC-Expos World’s Fair, 1939. [Photo: Anthony Calvacca/New York Post Archives/(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images]

It’s long been this way. General Motors’s “Futurama” exhibits at the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fairs looked forward to cities custom-built for machines, and to machines that could custom-build new cities. One featured a tree-cutting, chemical-spewing contraption that could build four-lane highways right through a dense jungle. Which would be perfect for selling more cars in South America, right?